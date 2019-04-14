Newly-minted Johor MB says will look into changes to state exco soon

Dr Sahruddin Jamal (centre in black) and senior Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders during his maiden press conference as the state’s new mentri besar in Johor Baru April 14, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 14 — Newly-minted Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal said he will look into changes to the state executive committee as soon as possible.

He said this will include those who can assist him in his new duties as the mentri besar as well.

“Despite having 14 days to make changes to the state executive committee line-up, I will personally try to do it before then.

“I will also take Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s advice on engaging leaders with integrity to safeguard the people’s future,” said Dr Sahruddin during his first press conference at the Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) office in Kempas here.

Present was Johor PPBM chief Datuk Osman Sapian and the state’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders.

Dr Sahruddin said what is important now was to embrace the trust given by the party leadership to bring about progress for Johor.

“At the moment, what is important is to ensure the people enjoy planned development,” he said.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also Bukit Kepong assemblyman, thanked Osman as the former mentri besar for being the prime mover in the state leadership.

“Datuk Osman has done a lot, and I will carry on with his agenda.

“With everyone’s help, we will develop Johor,” said Dr Sahruddin.

Earlier today, Dr Sahruddin was sworn in as the 17th mentri besar of Johor at Istana Bukit Serene here.

Dr Sahruddin, 43, who was Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman before this, succeeds Osman after he stepped down as mentri besar on April 8.

Born on May 26, 1975, the Johor PPBM secretary holds a medical degree from Universiti Hasanuddin in Makassar, Indonesia.

Before entering politics, he runs his own clinic in Bukit Pasir, Pagoh.