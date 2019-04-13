Police confident Gopeng Ultra runner not attacked by wild animals

Gopeng Ultra Trail participant, Mohammad Ashraf Hassan or better known as Acap has been missing since March 23. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Gopeng ULTRA

GOPENG, April 13 — Perak police are confident that Gopeng Ultra Trail participant, Mohammad Ashraf Hassan or better known as Acap, who went missing since March 23, had not been attacked by wild animals.

State CID chief SAC Yahya Abd Rahman said this was because there were no signs pointing in that direction.

“We have looked into the possibility of him being attacked by wild animals but we are sure this area is safe from any form of animal attack.

“There are also no past records of such attacks and even if they (wild animals) do exist we would not have missed him with this massive search effort,” he told reporters after a search and rescue operation at the Gua Tempurung campsite here today.

A total of 170 personnel from the Perak Police Contingent (IPK) and Bukit Aman Police Headquarters were involved in the special search operation led by Yahya from 7am to 2pm.

Two tracker dogs from Bukit Aman’s K-9 unit were used in the search which took the teams through forested swamps, mines and streams but ended with no new leads.

“We are not disappointed. It is our commitment to assist the other rescue teams who have worked tirelessly in trying to locate the victim,” he said.

Yahya said this is still a missing person case and so far no elements of foul play have been detected.

“This case is different from other missing person cases we have investigated before where the victims had run away from home due to family problems.

He added that police would examine the geographical factors of the track lanes and surrounding areas as well as relevant information which could be used as new leads in the search for the victim which entered its 22nd day today.

“We will strengthen the search team with additional manpower and scan different areas, as and when needed,” he said. — Bernama