Nearly half of Rantau voted by 12 noon today

A voter casting his Rantau by-election vote at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Nyatoh centre April 13, 2019. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― Voter turnout for the Rantau by-election was at 47 per cent as at noon today, the Election Commission announced.

The Negri Sembilan state seat has 20,926 registered voters who have until 5.30pm today to cast their ballots.

Early voting for 113 voters from the security forces cast their ballots last Tuesday.

The four candidates standing for the by-election are former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, 63, from Barisan Nasional; Dr S. Streram, 60, from Pakatan Harapan; independents R. Malarvizhi, 51, a housewife; and Mohd Nor Yassin, 67, a former lecturer.

The by-election was called after the Federal Court dismissed an appeal by Mohamad to set aside an Election Court decision nullifying his victory in May last year.