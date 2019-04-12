Minister hopes ECRL prioritises local goods, more palm oil bought by China in return

In a statement, Kok said she welcomes the resumption of the project between Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC). — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Minister Teresa Kok has expressed her hope today that the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project will prioritise local resources, after Putrajaya announced earlier today that the project is back on track.

In a statement, the primary industries minister said she welcomes the resumption of the project between Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC).

“I also hope the CCCC will prioritise local contents in the construction of the project,” Kok said.

“A lot of materials made from Malaysian rubber can be used in the construction of the rail track as well as for seismic bearing, while Malaysian timber is suitable as rail sleepers.”

Her ministry is also hoping that the development will result in China making more commitment to purchase Malaysian commodities, especially palm oil and rubber.

“China has always been an important trade partner for Malaysia. It is also our third largest export market for palm oil.

“We wish our bilateral ties to be further strengthened with the inking of the deal,” she said.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced today that the construction cost for Phases 1 and 2 of the ECRL has now been reduced to RM44 billion, a reduction of RM21.5 billion, from its original cost of RM65.5 billion.

The prime minister’s special envoy Tun Daim Zainuddin, who had been tasked to negotiate a cheaper price for Malaysia, flew to Beijing yesterday to finalise the deal.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to attend the second Belt and Road Forum in the Chinese capital, which starts on April 26.

The Pakatan Harapan government had suspended the ECRL when it ousted Barisan Nasional in the general election last year due to its high cost.

The 688km rail project is to connect the east and west coasts of peninsular Malaysia across the Titiwangsa mountain range.