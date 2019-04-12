Like a strong 'kick': Residents recount shock of Pengerang blast (VIDEO)

The blaze that broke out at Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development project in Pengerang, Johor early this morning. — Picture courtesy of social media/Persatuan Bangsa Johor

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The fire and explosion incident at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC), in Kota Tinggi, earlier today, was believed to have caused strong blast vibrations in surrounding areas, according to several witnesses.

Mohd Azizi Mahmun, 24, who lives in Taman Ramunia Indah, near the scene said he felt as though there was a strong ‘kick’ on the door of his house when the incident occurred.

“I was asleep during the incident, and woke up due to the strong vibration,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here.

“It also set off the alarm on the cars in the area. My neighbours and I then came out (of our houses) and saw smoke and fire in the area,” said Mohd Azizi, who is the site coordinator for a company at the complex.

Mohd Azizi said he could also smell gas from the explosion.

“People could see the incident as it (the structure which exploded) was near the road.

“But now I think the situation is under control because there have been no instructions for us (residents) to relocate. I will also be heading to the site to look at the situation,” he said.

Another witness, Muslim Mustafa, 30, said he also felt strong vibrations due to the incident which occurred at about 1.30 am.

“I was asleep when I heard a loud explosion. The noise caused my door to shake and all the neighbours came out to see what had happened.

“Shortly thereafter, I saw an ambulance and fire truck going to the scene,” said Muslim who works as a material controller at the project site.

Several photos and video clips of the incident have since gone viral on Facebook and Twitter, with one also shared by the Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim. — Bernama