Home minister instructs Bukit Aman to investigate anti-Agong Facebook page

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah is pictured at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has instructed the police to investigate a Facebook group known as Sabah-Sarawak Merdeka for allegedly uploading a post insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

In a press statement on Twitter today, Muhyiddin condemned the act, where the perpetrators had edited and defiled the picture of the Ruler.

“I harshly condemn the Facebook post by the group calling themselves Sabah-Sarawak Merdeka. Their actions in changing the picture of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is insulting to the Ruler and a crime against the laws of the country.

“This an extreme action that does not reflect the behaviour of Malaysians and is against the principles of the Rukunegara.

“I have instructed the Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun) to investigate this matter quickly and take the appropriate action to bring these criminals to justice,” said Muhyiddin.

He stressed that the government will not compromise with any parties that have committed a crime with the intention of triggering disharmony in society.

Today, Sabah-Sarawak Merdeka uploaded a series of edited and defaced pictures of Sultan Abdullah. One of the pictures showed them switching the head of the Sultan with a pig while another showed a picture of him being hanged by the neck with a caption condemning the Ruler.