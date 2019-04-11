Perak MB says yet to decide on water tariff hike

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu says the Perak Water Board yet to decide whether to increase its water tariff. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 11 ― Perak has yet to decide whether to increase its water tariff, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said.

He said the Perak Water Board was still studying the matter and no decision is made yet.

“There was a meeting with the board today and we have yet to make a decision on that but today we did discuss ways on not to burden the people more. That is more important,” said Ahmad Faizal, who is also board chairman.

He was responding to a report quoting Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar that six states have agreed to raise water tariffs, with two others to do so shortly.

The Kuala Langat MP said the increases were needed to fund technological upgrades at water treatment plants nationwide.

Ahmad Faizal was speaking to reporters after accompanying his officers to lodge a report at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against a theme park here.

Ahmad Faizal said Perak was not one of the six states as announced by the minister.

“We have yet to decide whether to agree or disagree to increase the tariff,” he said, adding that Putrajaya did not set a deadline on when the state should revert on its decision.

He said the state, however, agreed with the ministry to ensure the board would provide better services for the people.

“Whether to increase tariff or not no decision on the matter yet,” he reiterated.