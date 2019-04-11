Armed group detained near Sabah’s Pulau Mataking

SEMPORNA, April 11 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) through the Joint Task Force 2 (JTF 2) detained a boat ferrying five men with two firearms and live ammunitions entering the waters of Pulau Mataking near here, this morning.

JTF 2 commander, Brig Gen Datuk Zarondin Md Amin said the boat was detected by radar operator, Bombardier Alix Lamius moving at high speed from the waters of Sitangkai, Philippines towards the waters of Sabah, Malaysia.

“A patrol boat team from the 8th Royal Ranger Regiment (Para) headed by Sergeant Salleh Zakaria was mobilised at 9.45am and it intercepted the alien boat at 9.56am,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the soldiers found five men on board, aged from 28 to 45 years, with two firearms and 18 (9mm) bullets and 33 shotgun ammunition, but no identification documents.

The five men were surrendered to the Semporna police for further investigation, Zarondin added. — Bernama