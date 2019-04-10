Minister: Six states approved water rate hikes, two more soon

Dr Jayakumar said the increases were needed to fund technological upgrades at water treatment plants nationwide. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar announced today that six states have agreed to raise water tariffs, with two others to do so shortly.

The Kuala Langat MP said the increases were needed to fund technological upgrades at water treatment plants nationwide.

“That’s why we have also come to a state where the government with the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and the state governments have negotiated to increase water tariff nationwide,” he said.

The rate of increase will vary by state, he said before adding that discussions with the state governments were ongoing.

MORE TO COME