Police deny issuing alert to parents in Kuala Kangsar

IPOH, April 9 — Kuala Kangsar police never issued any alert to parents to closely watch their children purportedly because there were cases of missing children in the district, said Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid.

He said Kuala Kangsar deputy police chief DSP Zahiri Hassan had been instructed to lodge a police report to get to the bottom of the matter.

“The letter on the alert is not from the police, as was viralled (on social media). In the time I have been serving in Perak there has never been a case like this especially in the royal town of Kuala Kangsar,” he told the media after launching a blood donation campaign in conjunction with the 212th Police Day celebration here today.

Razarudin was commenting on the alert which had the official police logo and signature of Zahiri, that went viral on social media since this morning.

The content had warned parents that a black and white figure (vampire) was roaming around Sayong Lembah, Sayong Tebing, Kota Lama Kanan and surrounding areas in Kuala Kangsar. — Bernama