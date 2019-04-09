Liew: Army veterans can still contribute to economy and security

Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong speaks during the inaugural Perwira dialogue by the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Deputy Defence Minister Senator Liew Chin Tong today said that Malaysians should appreciate the skills of Armed Forces veterans, particularly those who retired early as they are still able to contribute to the country’s development and economy.

“Many do not understand the skills acquired by veteran soldiers. The public assumes that these veterans are unable to perform anything but in reality these people have skills.

“Employers need to understand that many of these veterans comprised of different military background such as medical and engineering that possesses skills ready to be taken advantage of.

“This is change in paradigm for Mindef and the Malaysian Armed Forces Veteran Affairs Department (JHEV) to focus our efforts on employers giving these veterans the recognition so that they can become part of an important source of labour for society,” he said during a Radio Televisyen Malaysia’s Bicara Inspirasi talk show programme tonight.

He said Mindef is currently in talks with the Home Ministry on the issue of security guards in the country and are looking at ways to improve it through the use of veteran soldiers.

“Employers prefer to hire Nepalese with a much lower wage. Now we are trying to change their mindset whether we can pay a higher wage and reduce the number of foreign security guards.

“I think veterans are the most suitable frontliners to execute our total defence concept because they were once part of the nation’s security force and are able to become the ‘eyes and ears’ of the enforcement team,” he said.

Liew pointed out that many of the young veterans who completed their mandatory 21 years of military service have voiced their concerns that existing wages were as low as RM1,500 and it discouraged them from seeking further employment after their retirement.

“They go back to their hometown and perform odd-jobs, leading to the loss of their skills for the economy.

“Veterans are a group of special and important people in society. They have contributed time, health and their youth to defend the country which is why welfare assistance upon their retirement is a key issue not just in Malaysia but other countries as well,” he said.

Liew said it was imperative to give the Armed Forces a new life by taking on the responsibility to educate the public on the role of the military veterans.

“I admit this feat is not easy as it needs time and cooperation with all. It will not happen in a day. Therefore, I urge the veterans to be patient with us,” he said.