Over 20 international designers participating in Penang Fashion Week

Models walk the runway as they showcase creations by Malaysian designer Innai Red during Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2013, June 19, 2013. Designers from France, South Korea and Asean will showcase their designs at the fifth Penang Fashion Week from May 3. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, April 8 — A big group of designers from France, South Korea and Asean will be exhibiting their designs at the fifth Penang Fashion Week in a leading mall from May 3.

State Tourism Development, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman, Yeoh Soon Hin, said through the years, the event — which will feature over 30 catwalk shows — has succeeded in unearthing new talents in the fashion industry.

“Penang may be a small state, but we do have a large number of creative talents. We have to value and nurture them,” he said at a press conference today.

He said Penang Fashion Week showcases not just well-known names in the local fashion industry, but talents from other countries, too.

“It is an excellent opportunity for synergise creative ideas,” he said. — Bernama