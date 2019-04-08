Over 20 international designers participating in Penang Fashion Week

GEORGE TOWN, April 8 — A big group of designers from France, South Korea and Asean will be exhibiting their designs at the fifth Penang Fashion Week in a leading mall from May 3.
State Tourism Development, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman, Yeoh Soon Hin, said through the years, the event — which will feature over 30 catwalk shows — has succeeded in unearthing new talents in the fashion industry.
“Penang may be a small state, but we do have a large number of creative talents. We have to value and nurture them,” he said at a press conference today.
He said Penang Fashion Week showcases not just well-known names in the local fashion industry, but talents from other countries, too.
“It is an excellent opportunity for synergise creative ideas,” he said. — Bernama