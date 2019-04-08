Mujahid: Waiting period for Tabung Haji depositors to perform Haj pilgrimage to be shortened

Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof said that Tabung Haji will look for ways to shorten the waiting period for its depositors to perform the haj pilgrimage. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — The Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) will look for ways to shorten the waiting period for its depositors to perform the haj pilgrimage, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

He said the TH management would look into it after they had managed to offset the board’s financial position after suffering a deficit of up to RM4.1 billion.

“Now, we want to think of how to reduce the waiting period for TH depositors to perform the haj pilgrimage, with some of them having to wait for up to 100 years,” he told a media conference at the “Friends of the Mosque and Hospital” programme here today.

He said as of Dec 31, 2018, TH recorded total assets of RM76.5 billion and an asset surplus of RM1 billion.

“Alhamdulillah, in less than a year after taking over TH in June 2018, with political commitment and will, as well as professional leadership, we are able to offset the assets and liabilities,” he added.

He said with the TH financial situation restored, it would now look into restructuring its finances for the interests of its depositors.

“If the restructuring planned by TH goes smoothly, the hibah for the financial year 2019 will be higher and better,” he added.

Mujahid thanked depositors for their confidence in TH despite the record low hibah (dividend) announced by the board.

“Alhamdulillah, transaction goes on as usual at all TH branches and there is no unusual withdrawal,” he added. — Bernama