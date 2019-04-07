Malaysia among preferred destinations for IVF, says Health Minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during the ‘Rise of the Asian Tiger’ convention in Universiti Teknologi Mara, Shah Alam April 1, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR SETAR, April 7 — Malaysia has become one of the preferred destinations for couples from other countries to treat infertility and achieve pregnancy through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said although the success rate of IVF in the country was just a little over 30 per cent, it was still a good success rate in the area.

“If we look at other countries across the globe, we can be proud as we are among those having a high success rate of IVF.

“In IVF technology, there are a lot of constraints and parameters, so to reach the success rate of 30 per cent, it is very much at par and equivalent to the IVF development in other countries.”

The minister said this to reporters after officiating the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Reproductive Medicine and IVF Unit at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, here today.

Dr Dzulkefly said, at present, there were 52 private IVF centres nationwide, as well as four at public hospitals, namely Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Women and Children Hospital in Likas, Sabah, as well as the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Terengganu.

“Another IVF centre under the ministry is expected to begin operation at the Raja Perempuan Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, Perak, soon,” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly added that subspecialist programmes in reproductive medicine would also be empowered to train more doctors to meet the current demand in the field. — Bernama