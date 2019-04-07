Coffee to be a main crop under Sarawak’s agriculture transformation programme, says DCM

KUCHING, April 7 — Coffee will be one of the main crops in Sarawak under the state’s agriculture transformation programme, said Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, said the agencies under his ministry would assist local farmers with the planting of coffee and explore strategies to increase the production of quality local coffee beans to meet local and global market demand.

He said there were currently 200,000 hectares under coffee cultivation in Sarawak, and more areas would be planted with the crop since the state still had huge tracts of land, especially in the highland areas.

He said this at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between the Sarawak government represented by Department of Agriculture Sarawak (DOA) and Earthlings Coffee Workshop Sdn Bhd (Earthlings Coffee) here today.

The MoU is to promote and enhance cooperation between the parties involved in the development of the coffee industry in Sarawak for mutual benefit. — Bernama