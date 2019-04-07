Businessman stripped of ‘Datuk Seri’ detained, faces money laundering charges

G. Gnanaraja is brought to the Sessions Court in Shah Alam April 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Controversial businessman G. Gnanaraja has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and charged with money laundering.

The commission said the arrest was made earlier today at 11.40am at its headquarters in Putrajaya, after obtaining permission to prosecute from the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“Gnanaraja faces several charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001,” MACC said in a statement.

The 38-year old is to be brought to the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow at 8.30am.

Gnanaraja’s title of Datuk Seri was stripped from him by the Pahang palace on March 13, following accusations that he cheated individuals involved in the Penang undersea tunnel project out of RM19 million between July and August 2017.

He had been conferred the title in March 2014, as part of then-Sultan of Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah’s 83rd birthday celebrations.