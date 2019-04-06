Saying BN ‘never lied’, MIC mockingly suggests it starts

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran speaks during the ‘Politik Malaysia Baharu’ town hall session at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Barisan Nasional (BN) should start lying to voters in order to win the next general election, MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said backhandedly today.

Accusing Pakatan Harapan (PH) of using lies to win the general election, he claimed BN was voted out because of the negative perception created by the falsehoods.

“Perhaps we lost due to perception, because we never lied. We never lied to the people.

“Perhaps we need to lie to the people, then we can take over the government,” Vigneswaran said in apparent jest to a crowd of 1,000 at a town hall session, “Politik Malaysia Baharu”, held at Putra World Trade Centre here today.

