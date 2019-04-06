Guan Eng: Sale of Equanimity proof 1MDB scandal is real

Lim Guan Eng speaks during a ceremah in conjunction with the Rantau by-election in Seremban April 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, April 5 — The sale of the luxury yacht, Equanimity, proof of the 1MDB scandal which caused the country’s current financial crisis, has actually taken place, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

Advising the people not to be duped again by the Barisan Nasional (BN), Lim who is also the finance minister, said the sale of the yacht indirectly showed that the opposition leader concerned had cheated the people all this while by denying the existence of the scandal which occurred during their administration previously.

“They said that the 1MDB was a lie, if we had lied then how could we sell the luxury yacht at a price of US$126 million (RM515.3 million),” he said in his speech before hundreds of people who had attended the Pakatan Harapan group ceramah in conjunction with the by-election campaign for the State Legislative Assembly seat of Rantau, here tonight.

Also present were DAP vice-president who is also Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran, DAP National Organising Secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook, PKR vice-president who is also Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the by-election Dr S. Streram.

Last Wednesday, Attorney General Tommy Thomas announced in a statement that the yacht was bought by Genting Malaysia Bhd or a special purpose company at a price of US$126 million. — Bernama