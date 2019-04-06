Former senior director of ISIS is new CEO of Lada

LANGKAWI, April 6 — Former Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) senior director Hezri Adnan took over as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) on April 1.

He filled the vacancy left by Datuk Azizan Noordin whose contract as CEO ended in November last year.

Met by reporters after the Langkawi Outstanding Students Awards Ceremony at the Langkawi Sports Complex hall here last night, Hezri said his appointment was on a two year-contract.

I am still in the process of understanding the issues that need to be addressed by Lada but the mandate from the new (Pakatan Harapan) is to continue the development agenda for Langkawi.

“Tourism is important but we must also look into the physical and social aspects,” he said. — Bernama