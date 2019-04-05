Ruslin Jusoh named National Registration Dept D-G

PUTRAJAYA, April 5 — Datuk Ruslin Jusoh has been appointed as the new director-general of the National Registration Department (NRD).

His appointment is effective today. He succeeds Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah who is on mandatory retirement.

The NRD in a statement here, said Ruslin, 50, has been with the civil service for 24 years starting as an Administrative and Diplomatic Officer in 1995.

The NRD also recorded its appreciation to Mohammad Razin for his contributions and service to the NRD. — Bernama