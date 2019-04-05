Fire alarm interrupts weekly Penang exco meeting

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow shared this image via Facebook after a fire alarm was triggered at Komtar in George Town today. — Picture via Facebook/ChowKonYeow

GEORGE TOWN, April 5 — The Penang government’s weekly executive councillor (exco) meeting today at the Kompleks Tun Abdul Razak (Komtar) building here was interrupted when its fire alarm triggered around 3pm today.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said all the state executive councillors were in the meeting room when the fire alarm suddenly went off in the middle of the meeting.

“We were told to evacuate immediately and we walked down the stairs,” he said in a message he posted on his official Facebook site today.

Bernama learnt that the exco meeting took place on the 28th floor of the 65-storey tall building located at the centre of the city here.

“I was informed that the firemen were still checking the source of the smoke at the shops on Level 3 of Komtar,” Chow added. — Bernama