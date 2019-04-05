Finance Ministry: No change in RON95, diesel prices until April 12

Customers are seen at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has decided to maintain fuel prices for another week in order to reduce the cost of living for consumers.

In a statement, MoF said the price of RON95 and diesel will be maintained at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively, although it should be raised by 25 sen and 18 sen respectively.

“Based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) the price of RON95 and diesel was supposed to be at RM2.33 and RM2.36 per litre for the period of April 6-12,” MoF said in a statement.

“It is the government’s decision that RON95 and diesel prices be maintained in order to stabilise prices and reduce the public’s burden,” it said.

RON97 is also maintained at RM2.63 per litre.