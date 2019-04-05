Apex court to rule on Najib’s appeals, including gag order bid next Wednesday

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is pictured at the Federal Court in Putrajaya April 5, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 5 — The Federal Court will deliver next Wednesday its decision on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appeals from his trial over RM42 million of former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

It heard yesterday and today three appeals of the former prime minister’s appeal and one from the prosecution on pre-trial matters related to the RM42 million trial.

The decision on the four appeals will come from a seven-man panel chaired by Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum.

“We will deliver the decision, see you at 11am on April 10,” he said.

The other judges on the panel are Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Seri David Wong Dak Wah, Tan Sri Ramly Ali, Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Tan Sri Idrus Harun and Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan.

Among Najib’s appeals was his bid for a gag order on the merits of the trial while it is ongoing; he wants the courts to stop the media or the public from publishing comments or discussions that would suggest, infer or conclude he committed the offences or was guilty of the charges.

