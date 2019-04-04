Logging in Negri forest reserve to facilitate transmission line project

SEREMBAN, April 4 — The logging activities at the Gunung Tampin Forest Reserve are to make way for the construction of the 500kV transmission line project from the Alor Gajah power plant in Melaka to Bahau South main substation (PMU) in Negri Sembilan.



Negri Sembilan State Forestry Department in a statement said that the project would involve an area of 51.79 hectares of the Gunung Tampin Forest Reserve.



“It is a federal government project implemented by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to connect the electricity supply generated by the Alor Gajah Power plant in Melaka to the National Grid via the PMU at Bahau South in Negri Sembilan.



“The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the project was approved by the Department of Environment (DOE) on April 4, 2018 and subsequently the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) report was approved on July 2, 2018,” the statement said in response to the logging issue at the Gunung Tampin Forest Reserve that went viral on Facebook. — Bernama