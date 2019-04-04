In Perak, director charged over RM100,000 CBT

Chang Kok Kheong was charged at the Sessions Court in Ipoh for criminal breach of trust involving RM100,000. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 4 — A 60-year-old company director claimed trial to a criminal breach of trust charge involving RM100,000 at the Session Court here today.

Chang Kok Kheong, a director for Energiser Properties Sdn Bhd, was charged with misusing RM100,000 in excess payment from a loan for a shop lot registered to Ng Yee Kian and Lee Sock Mei.

He is accused of abusing his capacity as an agent entrusted with the property, at his company’s office at No. 127, Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil here between July 24, 2014 and July 14, 2017.

Chang pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before judge Datuk Julie Lack Abdullah.

The offence under Section 409 of the Penal Code is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment, whipping, a fine, or a combination of the above.

Julie set bail at RM15,000 with a single surety and May 6 for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Nazreen Zabarudin prosecuted while Shahril Adli Zain appeared for Chang.