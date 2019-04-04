Hearsay evidence permissible in Suhakam inquiry, says commissioner

Suhakam commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 4, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Sukaham) is permitted to accept hearsay evidence in a public inquiry, a Suhakam commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai said.

He said Suhakam inquiries are not bound by the Evidence Act 1950, such as in criminal and civil cases.

“It is important to understand and appreciate the nature of the proceedings. This is an inquiry, it was not a criminal trial, definitely not a civil trial.

“No one was in the dock and no one has been charged. We are hearing it as an inquiry under the powers of the Suhakam Act.

“In an inquest, the proper standard of proof is on balanced probabilities. In an inquiry such as ours, we adopt that standard on balanced probabilities,” he told a press conference, in response to comments on Suhakam’s conclusion that the abductions of pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat were enforced disappearances involving state agents, namely the Bukit Aman Special Branch division.

