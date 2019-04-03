NECF wants immediate probe into ‘enforced disappearances’ of Raymond Koh, Amri Che Mat

Susanna Liew and Norhayati Mohd Arifin attend the announcement of Suhakam’s public inquiry findings into the disappearances of pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat in Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The National Evangelical Christian Fellowship (NECF) has called for immediate investigations into the enforced disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh and Perlis-based activist Amri Che Mat, following the revelation by the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) today that state agents were responsible.

In their findings, Suhakam disclosed that the Police Special Branch unit was responsible for both incidents.

In a media statement, NECF Chairman Eu Hong Seng urged Attorney-General Tommy Thomas and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to set up a Special Task Force to investigate the disappearance, which he stated as a “heinous injustice”.

“NECF is gravely concerned that the direct and circumstantial evidence revealed in

Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat’s cases proves that they were ‘abducted by

State agents, namely, the Special Branch, Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur’.

“All forms of dereliction of duty must be exposed and the grieving families be immediately informed of the whereabouts and well-being of the victims.

“PDRM or their officers cannot be allowed to do as they like without following the rule of law. It will create chaos, disorder and disharmony in our country,’’ he said.

Inquiries into the disappearances of Koh, Amri, and two others missing — pastor Joshua Hilmi and his wife, Ruth Hilmi — were held under the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia Act.

The inquiry on Koh’s case took place over 21 days and heard 16 witnesses, and ended last December 8.

Koh, whose real name is Keng Joo Koh, 64, was last seen by his wife Susanna Liew Sow Yoke in February 2017 in Petaling Jaya less than three months after Amri’s abduction.

Joshua and Ruth have also been missing since 2016.