Guan Eng confirms RM1.6b price tag for consulate building in HK

Lim Guan Eng addresses a press conference in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Malaysia could fetch at least RM1.6 billion for its consulate building in Hong Kong, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today after the MCA president insisted the value was much lower.

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong asserted in Parliament yesterday the real estate experts in Hong Kong had assessed the property to be worth just HK$1.6 billion.

“This is different from the price of direct negotiation used by the previous government that managed to price the assets at RM1.1 billion.

“We have now an offer of RM1.6 billion, even before we started the open tender process. I am upset that he (Wee) does not know the difference between Hong Kong dollar and ringgit,” Lim said.

The minister then provided documents from the bidder to support his statement.

MORE TO COME