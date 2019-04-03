Dr M: Let IGP retire, successor can probe ‘enforced disappearance’ of Koh, Amri

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference on the world’s largest Ship-to-Ship Transfer Hub (STS Hub) in Putrajaya April 2, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3- Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun should be allowed to retire first before a new Inspector-General of Police is appointed and can probe claims that the former was involved in the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today,

“He (Mohamad Fuzi) was then the Special Branch officer (head), but he is going to retire soon. We will let him retire first and then we will have another IGP who will conduct an investigation (on his involvement),” The Star Online quoted the prime minister as saying.

Dr Mahathir was responding to Malaysian the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam)’s public inquiry revelations that the abductions of Koh and Amri were “enforced disappearance” with the likely involvement of state agents such as the police’s Special Branch.

Mohamad Fuzi was Bukit Aman’s Special Branch director in 2017, before succeeding Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar as the IGP on September 4 of the same year. He will be retiring on May 4.

Dr Mahathir also said that Suhakam needs to furnish proof to back their findings.

“This (investigation on the disappearance of the two men) needs evidence. I do not know if they have evidence to prove that this is what happened. If they have evidence, we have to take it up. This (disappearance of Koh and Amri) did not happen during our tenure. It happened during the previous Barisan Nasional government. A lot of the things done by Barisan are hidden from us and the public,” said Dr Mahathir.

In an immediate reaction to Suhakam’s findings, Mohamad Fuzi said he will not comment until he has read the commission’s report.

Amri was abducted in late 2016 while Koh was taken in early 2017.