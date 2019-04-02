Public servant pleads not guilty to using govt-issued fuel card for personal use

Saiful Nazim Abdul Rahim, 41, a driver at the Petaling Dental office and Pertang Dental Clinic in Jelebu, made the plea before judge Nariman Badruddin. — Reuters pic

KUALA PILAH, April 2 — A public servant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing criminal breach of trust with using a fuel card issued by the government to its drivers for his private car.

Saiful Nazim Abdul Rahim, 41, a driver at the Petaling Dental office and Pertang Dental Clinic in Jelebu, made the plea before judge Nariman Badruddin.

He was alleged to have committed the offence by using the card to refuel his private car between August 11, 2016 and December 29, 2018.

The card is issued for refueling of vehicles belonging to the Health Department only.

The charge was made under Section 409 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, and is also liable to fine, if found guilty.

The court set May 6 for mention. — Bernama