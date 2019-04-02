Four-day remand for minister’s aide suspected of accepting RM28,000 watch

The suspect allegedly received the watch from a developer. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has the court’s permission to detain the political secretary of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub for investigations into claims he accepted a bribe in the form of a luxury watch worth RM28,000.

The remand order expires on Saturday, according to a source within the MACC who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“He was brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s court this morning. We managed to obtain a four-day remand order on the suspect aged 47,” the source said.

Salahuddin confirmed the suspect was his aide in a statement yesterday.

He also said he will not interfere with the MACC probe, before adding that his political secretary was subject to the law just like any other Malaysian.

The political secretary was detained yesterday afternoon when he arrived at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest.

The case is being investigated under Section16(a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009.