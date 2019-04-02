DAP comrades faring well as ministers, says Gobind

Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo at the launch of the Cyberjaya Infra Conference and Exhibition 2019 in Cyberjaya March 04, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo holds DAP ministers in high regard, saying that they have done reasonably well in the 10 months of the new administration.

However, the DAP Deputy Chairman admitted there was much room for improvement and that they will continue working on it.

“Of course I’m happy with all the ministers performance, at the end of the day, we have learned and we have done reasonably well,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today when asked if he was happy with DAP ministers' performance.

Asked about the need for the government to have better communication with the rakyat (people) to address arising issues, Gobind said the government will look at ways to communicate government policies better.

“I am of the view that there is a lot more that we can do for us to improve, and we are looking at that...over time we have assimilated ourselves with what the requirements are, but nevertheless we have different communication modes nowadays, through social media and others, so there is a bigger challenge ahead and we are looking at it,” he said.

On Sunday, Council of Eminent Persons chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin's interview with an English daily, The Star, said that there is a need to have more dialogues and communication by the government with the rakyat to address issues and give reassurance that these are being addressed and seen to. — Bernama