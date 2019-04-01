Langkawi cops open investigation paper after family die in blaze inside locked house

Langkawi District Police Chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said as of now, the investigation paper is classified as a sudden death report (SDR) case. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LANGKAWI, April 1 — Police have opened an investigation paper to uncover the cause of death of three members of a family in a fire at a house at Pangkalan Jeti Nelayan Sungai Tepi, near Bukit Malut here this morning.

Langkawi District Police Chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said as of now, the investigation paper is classified as a sudden death report (SDR) case.

“From the interviews with the firemen who were on duty, there were two doors in the house. The front door was locked from the inside while the side door was locked, with a padlock on the outside.

“The fire was said to have started from the back of the house and when the firemen arrived at the scene, 80 per cent of the house was burnt,” he said here today.

In the incident, Mohd Nahar Suhaimi, 39, was found burnt 100 per cent in the living room while his wife Nor Suhaila Ahmad, 41 and son Mohd Naufal, six, were found in the bathroom.

Mohd Iqbal said the forensics department from the Alor Setar Fire Department has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.

“Members of the D10 Forensics at the Kedah Contingent Headquarters were also called to help in the investigations. As of now, the investigation paper has been opened under SDR until further instructions,” he said.

He added that the identities of the three victims were confirmed by the couple’s second child, Nursyafinas Mohd Nahar.

“The three victims will be taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar for a post-mortem to be conducted tomorrow,” he said. — Bernama