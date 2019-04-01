Ismail Sabri defends ‘jihad’ against Pakatan

Ismail Sabri sought to reassure non-Muslims and non-Malays that Umno is ‘still moderate’ and its struggle will not divide the country through its ‘unification’ with PAS. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has defended today his call for Muslims to commit “jihad” against the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Ismail explained that the Arabic word in his context had referred to “struggle”, and describing the partnership between Umno and PAS as such does not mean that it is waging war against any group.

“‘Jihad’ means struggle, it has nothing to do with war. Some people think [it is a] war against another. No. ‘Jihad’ means struggle; struggle in economy and struggle in education... struggle in everything,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Opposition leader, reportedly called the PH administration anti-Malay and anti-Islam, and urged Malays to rise up during an Umno-PAS event in Sabak Berman, Selangor yesterday.

The Arabic word “jihad” means “holy struggle”, but is most frequently associated with a holy war.

Earlier, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng gave Ismail Sabri 24 hours to retract his statement as it was malicious and seditious in nature, failing which a police report will be lodged against him.

Ismail Sabri pointed out that that during his tenure as domestic trade, cooperatives and consumerism minister, he had “announced jihad against middlemen, but no middleman was shot dead”.

“Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin too launched an education ‘jihad’ as education minister under the Barisan Nasional administration.

“Now I don’t know, lah... maybe he thinks ‘jihad’ is extreme or whatnot,” he added, referring to Muhyiddin.

The Bera MP then reassured non-Muslims and non-Malays that Umno is “still moderate” and its struggle will not divide the country through its “unification” with PAS.