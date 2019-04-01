Dr Streram calls for Rantau to be developed into ecotourism area

Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Rantau by-election, Dr S. Streram, greets people during a walkabout in Kuala Sawah in Rantau April 1, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 1 — Rantau is amazingly beautiful to be developed as an ecotourism area.

Those were the words expressed by Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for Rantau State Assembly by-election Dr S.Streram when describing his mission to develop Rantau and to prosper its residents.

Dr Streram said there is a lot of unused land in Rantau which has the potential to be developed as a tourism attraction area especially in Kampung Sega Ulu, here.

He said the scenery and its amazing natural environment would surely attract those who appreciate nature.

“Rantau is also near to Port Dickson, why not we attract its tourist.

“I don’t want to give the fish, but I want to give them a net, so they can earn and survive and be proud of what they are doing in Rantau.

“I feel for the people of Rantau especially in the kampung, I want to upgrade their income. The only way to support their income base is to develop something from which they can earn revenue out of their skills and from ecotourism,” he told reporters after having breakfast with the Rantau folks, here today.

Dr Streram spent nearly an hour with Rantau residents from various races, while explaining his plans in developing the area.

Streram, who is the Rembau PKR division deputy chief also shared his thoughts in putting Rantau as an agro-development area, cultivating coconut and vegetables.

He also has plans to discuss with Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun on attracting investors to Rantau and to have an institution of higher learning in Rantau, which offers courses pertaining to development of skills.

The Rantau state assembly by-election on April 13 will see a four-cornered fight between Dr Streram, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan representing Barisan Nasional and two independent candidates, R. Malar and Mohd Nor Yassin.

The by-election was called after the Election Court nullified the results in GE14 following a petition by Dr Streram, 60, an anaesthetist. — Bernama