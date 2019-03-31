PM visits fruit juice factory in Gurun

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (left) on a visit to the Abu Hassan Mat Juice factory in Gurun, Kedah. — Picture courtesy of @chedetofficial

GURUN, March 31 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today spent about 30 minutes visiting a fruit juice factory owned by Nanas Merbok Sdn Bhd, located at the Kedah Regional Development Authority’s Small-and-Medium Industries Centre here.

Dr Mahathir arrived at the factory at 10am in a car with himself at the wheel, accompanied by Government Advisory Council chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub joined them on the visit.

The prime minister had the opportunity to see up close the process of making pineapple juice and was also given a briefing by the management on its operations.

The owner, Abu Hassan Man, when met by reporters, said Dr Mahathir was amazed at his capability as a Malay to open such a factory which was running like a “well oiled machine.”

“I was informed that Tun Mahathir had said he did not believe that this is a Malay-owned factory, when Tun Daim brought him here, Tun Mahathir admitted that Malays also have the capability,” he said.

Abu Hassan said Dr Mahathir’s visit had fired him up further to expand his business and was now looking at a bigger market for his products.

“He (Dr Mahathir) said that if one wanted to manufacture goods, must market overseas and go for big cities. At the moment, my products are only marketed in the northern region (of the peninsula),” he said.

On his factory, Abu Hassan said it has been in operation for two years and processes local fruits to be made into juices, purees, cordials, sauces and dried fruits.

“The operations of my factory can help the locals overcome glut of fruits they grow, like pineapples, cempedak, durian, jackfruit and mangoes,” he added. — Bernama