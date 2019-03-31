Najib says ‘can’t even eat nasi campur in peace’, harassed by Pakatan supporters

Datuk Seri Najib Razak today accused the Pakatan Harapan government of harassment after he was allegedly heckled by the coalition’s supporters. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today accused the Pakatan Harapan government of harassment after he alleged to have been heckled by the coalition’s supporters this morning.

The former prime minister claimed the “provocation” happened when he was about to have breakfast at an unnamed location in Selangor.

“Just like how DAP “people” created trouble when I was at a restaurant near UM (Universiti Malaya) last week, now they tried to provoke me when I was having breakfast in Selangor,” Najib wrote on his Facebook page.

“PH can’t even let me eat my nasi campur in peace,” he added.

Najib also shared photos of the incident on his Facebook. Most of it showed a handful of people carrying what appeared to be placards.

One of them, a middle-aged man in an orange shirt, was seen carrying a poster of Najib in clown makeup

Another was seen in a shirt with “Harapan” embroidered on it.

The former prime minister said the police helped defuse the situation. He also claimed his own supporters helped prevent an altercation by showing restraint.

Najib claimed the provocation was a PH ploy to force a reaction in a targeted demonisation campaign against him.

“Our supporters will no longer fall for the provocation trap including those set by Pakatan Harapan which seems to be eager for a fight,” he wrote.