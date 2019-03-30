Rantau indie is Amanah member

Independent candidate Mohd Nor Yassin is pictured at the nomination centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (C) Bandar Sri Sendayan in Seremban March 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) confirmed today that Mohd Nor Yassin, who is running in the Rantau by-election as an independent candidate, joined it recently.

Amanah secretary-general Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir said the party’s management committee would recommend Mohd Nor’s expulsion from the party for joining the state race, which is also contested by Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr S. Streram, without the party’s permission.

“While awaiting the decision of the party’s disciplinary committee, all members and supporters of Amanah campaigning in the Rantau by-election are instructed to only help Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S. Streram’s campaign,” Mohd Anuar said in a statement.

A senior PKR leader previously told Malay Mail about some dissatisfaction in PH against Dr Streram’s candidacy, claiming that state divisions were not consulted.

Dr Streram is running against Umno acting president and three-term incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, as well as Mohd Nor and another independent candidate named Malar Rajaram who is a community organiser.