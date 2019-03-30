MCMC takes action on 2,823 false accounts on social media

Chief executive of the compliance sector in MCMC, Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin said the move was aimed at protecting consumers from fraudulent activities by irresponsible parties on the social media. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has taken action on 2,823 social media accounts which were involved in fraudulent activities from 2018 until the middle of this month, with 80 per cent of them have been deleted in accordance with the terms and conditions of the platforms.

Chief executive of the compliance sector in MCMC, Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin said the move was aimed at protecting consumers from fraudulent activities by irresponsible parties on the social media.

“All the activities were taken following complaints from the public. Stern action will be taken against parties found to have committed an offence, based on existing laws,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that other than closing down the accounts with the cooperation of the social media platform provider, another way was enforcement action and an advocacy campaign.

Zulkarnain also urged social media users who have fallen victim to lodge a report directly with the social media platform provided or the MCMC.

He added that the MCMC had also implemented programmes like ‘Click Wisely’ (Klik Dengan Bijak) to increase awareness among the public of the importance of wise internet use. The programme has drawn more than five million audience since it was introduced in 2012.

According to the statement, internet use among the public was high, at 28.7 million, quoting the MCMC 2018 Internet User Survey. — Bernama