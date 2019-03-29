SPAN: Dwindling water levels behind temporary slowdowns, shutdowns in treatment plants

The prolonged hot and dry spell has caused water rationing to be implemented in various parts of the country, SPAN chairman Charles Santiago said. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Some water treatment plants have been forced to reduce production or cease operations completely due to declining water levels in certain rivers and dams, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) said today,

The prolonged hot and dry spell has caused water rationing to be implemented in various parts of the country, its chairman Charles Santiago said.

In Johor, rationing plans were made following receding levels at the Macap Dam and Sungai Benut, which affected operations at the Simpang Renggam water treatment plant.

“We estimate that 10,750 users in Benut, Pontian and 15,364 users in the Simpang Renggam area will be affected,” Charles said in a statement.

This comes as the water-rationing prompted by still-critical levels in Sungai Sedili Kecil and Lok Heng treatment plant since March 15 this year continues to affect 4,004 residents.

It is estimated that 5,168 residents in the Sungai Gembut plant distribution area in Kota Tinggi have been experiencing water rationing since March 21.

According to the SPAN chairman, the Tupah, Merbok and Gurun water treatment plants in Kedah continue to operate at 50 per cent capacity, thus affecting 6,000 residents.

“Water supply through water tank trucks and static tanks has been prepared for consumers to lessen the effect caused by the water disruption,” Charles, who is also Klang MP, said.

SPAN had reminded all water operators to ensure that sufficient clean water is supplied to consumers through distribution pipes or tank trucks according to scheduling plans that have been approved by the commission.

The commission also urged operators to ensure constant water supply to critical users such as hospitals and dialysis centres.