Rina: A dictator will not allow critics to be vocal

Bersatu Srikandi chief, Datuk Seri Rina Harun giving a speech during the launching of the Wanita Harapan operations room in Bandar Tasik Kesuma, Semenyih February 12, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — An individual who is a dictator will not allow critics to freely voice their opinions, says Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi (women’s wing) chief, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

Referring to Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar using the word ‘dictator’ on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Rina said Dr Mahathir had always been open and rational, accepting criticism and differences in opinion.

“In this regard, I urge all leaders and members of Pakatan Harapan (PH) to uphold the principle of respecting each other in voicing our views.

“We should imbibe the spirit of unanimity because I think the people would want to hear more from us as government leaders on what we’re doing for their well-being,” she said in a statement today.

Rina, who is also Rural Development Minister, said the avenue for criticising and voicing out differing opinions existed in PH since the establishment of the PH Presidential Council.

The media had reported that during an interview with Singapore Straits Times recently, Nurul Izzah, a former PKR vice-president, spoke on how difficult it was to work with Dr Mahathir whom she described as a former dictator. — Bernama