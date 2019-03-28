LRT train hits woman who climbed onto tracks

A woman intruded onto the tracks of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) on the Sri Petaling route last night causing disruption to the service. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The experience and thorough training of train driver Roshada Shahida Abdul Rahim had helped to avoid a bigger tragedy when a woman, believed to be an Indonesian citizen, intruded onto the tracks of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) on the Sri Petaling route last night.

Roshada immediately reduced speed in compliance with the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) as soon as the Operations Control Centre announced an intrusion on the tracks area at 9.04pm. At that moment, the train was heading towards Bandar Tun Razak

“However, the night was too dark for her to spot anyone on the tracks and the train hit the intruder.

“Rapid Rail will give full co-operation to the police in the investigation on this case,” Rapid Rail said in a media statement today on the incident of intrusion on its tracks which caused disruption of the LRT service along the Sri Petaling route.

The woman was believed to have entered the tracks area through a cut fence between the Bandar Tun Razak Station and Bandar Tasik Selatan Station.

The victim, who suffered a leg injury, was sent to the UKM Hospital in Cheras, here, for treatment.

The electrical supply had to be disconnected at 9.05pm to take out the intruder resulting in a 12 minutes delay in service. — Bernama