Two cops among five public servants charged with corruption

ASP Sherman Salleh and Lance Corporal Faizal Miza Zakariah were allowed bail of RM10,000 in one surety each for all charges. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Five public servants, including two policemen, pleaded not guilty, in separate Sessions Court here today to charges with soliciting and accepting bribes from operators of massage parlours during an operation code-named ‘ops kotaraya’ last year.

They are Qairul Redza Mohd Nadzri, 35; Khairil Faezi Mohd Aziz, 32; ASP Sherman Salleh, 42; Lance Corporal Faizal Miza Zakariah, 35, and Mohd Fadzli Jamaluddin, 48.

In the court before judge Azman Ahmad, Qairul Redza, who is an administrative assistant at the Hawkers’ Licensing and Development Department of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), was charged with soliciting RM30,000 and two counts of accepting bribe, for RM13,000 and RM15,000, respectively.

He was alleged to have solicited and accepted the bribes from one Gilbert Juin anak Damu as an inducement to help obtain a health treatment licence for his massage business.

Qairul Redza, represented by lawyer Noor Mousa Azaddin, was alleged to have committed the offences at Coffee House, Menara Commerce, Jalan Raja Laut and Angel Massage Centre, Block F-45-1, Platinum Walk, No 2 Jalan Langkawi, Setapak, on April 4, 10 and 27 last year.

The court allowed him bail of RM15,000 in one surety for all charges.

Qairul Redza was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and to report himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the first week of every month.

In the court before judge Rozina Ayob, Qairul Redza and Khairil Faezi, also an administrative assistant with DBKL, were jointly charged with soliciting RM1,500 from Gilbert Juin as an inducement for them to not take any action against Angel Massage Centre.

They were charged with committing the offence at Restoran Paparich. No 1, Jalan Rampai Niaga 5, Rampai Business Park, Taman Sri Rampai, Setapak, at 10 pm on May 3 last year.

Rozina allowed Khairil Faezi bail of RM10,000 with two sureties, while Qairul Redza was allowed to use the bail imposed by judge Azman.

Both the cases were fixed for mention on April 23.

In the court before judge Azura Alwi, Sherman, who is Setapak police station chief, and Faizal Miza, were jointly charged with soliciting RM3,000 from Gilbert Juin as an inducement for them to not take any action against Angel Massage Centre.

The offence was allegedly committed at Restoran Hayaki Kopitiam, 87-G, Jalan Langkawi, Platinum Walk, Setapak, between 8 pm and 10 pm on Nov 27 last year.

Sherman, represented by lawyer Ahmad Ishrakh Saad, and Faizal Miza, represented by lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, also faced another count with accepting RM3,000 from Gilbert Juin for the same purpose.

The offence was allegedly committed at Dobi Speedy Wash and Restoran Ayam Gepuk Pak Gembus in Setapak on Dec 3, 2018 and Jan 11, 2019.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fadzli, a fire officer at the Fire safety Division, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department headquarters, was charged with agreeing to accept RM500 from Gilbert Juin as an inducement to support his application for a business licence for Redantz KL Enterprise.

Mohd Fadzli, unrepresented, was alleged to have committed the offence at Angel Massage Centre between 8 pm and 11 pm on Nov 5, 2018.

Sherman and Faizal Miza were allowed bail of RM10,000 in one surety each for all charges, while Mohd Fadzli was allowed bail of RM7,000 in one surety.

Their cases were fixed for mention on April 18.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors from MACC Nor Diana Nor Azwa, Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry and Abdul Rashid Sulaiman. — Bernama