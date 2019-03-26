Selangor Sultan wants MACC to remain independent, function without fear or favour

The Selangor Sultan said the MACC must function without being influenced by any quarters, including politicians. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, March 26 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today advised the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to remain independent, transparent and bold and to discharge its duty without fear or favour.

The Ruler said the MACC must function without being influenced by any quarters, including politicians.

“The MACC investigating officers should be given the freedom with the authority they have to carry out their investigations professionally without any specific instruction that can interfere with their investigations.

“In this way, the people will see the MACC as a trustworthy body to combat corruption. This will also dismiss any negative perception of the people towards the MACC on its transparency in carrying out the trust,” the Sultan said when opening the new office complex of the Selangor MACC in Section 16, here.

The Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, and the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, also attended the function.

Sultan Sharafuddin reminded all national and state leaders and civil servants to stay away from corruption and other activities that can have people hurl accusations of corruption and misappropriation against them.

“These also include abuse of power for self-interest or certain quarters when carrying out the task of administrating the state. These should be avoided altogether,” he said.

The Sultan said that although the people often hear of corruption involving civil servants, the practice also takes place in the private sector, including religious institutions, voluntary organisations and sports bodies.

He advised the MACC to ensure enforcement is also carried out against the corrupt in the private sector and the other bodies.

“At this occasion, I wish to advise state leaders and civil servants to always emphasise work ethics based on noble values and the highest integrity when carrying out the duties entrusted to them. — Bernama