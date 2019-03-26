Nurul Izzah should not give negative comments on Dr M, says aide

Nurul Izzah Anwar speaks at the 13th PKR National Congress in Shah Alam November 18, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Member of Parliament for Permatang Pauh, Nurul Izzah Anwar, should not have made negative comments on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, especially through the interview with the Singapore media, The Straits Times last Friday.

The prime minister’s political secretary Abu Bakar Yahya said Nurul Izzah, who is wise in the political arena, was still immature, irrational, and emotional in understanding the stand of Dr Mahathir and the government.

“What is being done by the prime minister and the government currently should not be seen in a personal context by Nurul Izzah, but must be seen as a whole in the interest of the people and nation.

“As a Member of Parliament and former PKR vice-president, I am certain that Nurul Izzah does not forget that the position of Dr Mahathir as the prime minister is a unanimous decision of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership council, while all decisions involving the government administration is decided jointly by the cabinet ministers,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“I also believe that Nurul Izzah understands and acknowledges that without YAB Tun, it was impossible for PH to win in the 14th general election and form the government that exists today,” he said.

The media previously reported that at the interview with the Singapore press, The Straits Times, Nurul Izzah had expressed her disappointment with the PH government that failed to carry out its promises and failed to mobilise the reforms agenda besides revealing her feelings that it was difficult for her to work with Dr Mahathir. — Bernama