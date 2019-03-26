Malaysian student found dead in London lake

Muhammad Hafiz, 24, son of Malay Mail’s Associate Editor Zainal Epi, was found dead in The Serpentine at London’s Hyde Park.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A 24-year-old Malaysian student at Imperial College London was found dead in a lake at Serpentine, Hyde Park yesterday.

The youth has been identified as Muhammad Hafiz, based on a student card found on his person. He was the son of Malay Mail Associate Editor Zainal Epi.

Officers from the local police station were called to the lake at 5.51am on Monday after receiving reports of a body in the lake, which they retrieved within minutes with help from the London Ambulance Service.

The death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation is ongoing.

Zainal said he received a call from the Malaysian Embassy in London at 2.30am today.

“I will be heading there tomorrow with my family. I’m not sure what really happened. I was just informed that they identified him based on the student identification card,” he said.

Zainal said he last visited Muhammad Hafiz in London last September.

His son has been studying chemistry there since 2015.