140 detained in Batu Pahat for gambling, prostitution offences

Police have arrested 71 individuals following raids on 49 illegal gambling premises in Batu Pahat. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BATU PAHAT, March 25 — From January to date, the police have arrested 71 individuals following raids on 49 illegal gambling premises in the district, said Batu Pahat district chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim.

He said the premises had been involved in online gambling activities, unlicensed gaming operations and illegal betting.

“Those detained are between the age of 20 and 50. Several equipment including two laptops, 42 mobile phones of various brands, 10 printers and RM28,104 cash were seized in the raids,” he told a press conference after the 212th Police Day celebration at Batu Pahat police headquarters here today.

According to Azhan during the period, police also detained 69 individuals on suspicion of offences involving prostitution.

“Of the number 26 are locals while 43 are foreigners,” he said adding that they were between 20 and 40 years old.

The cases are being investigated under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, Section 372B of the Penal Code and the Immigration Act. — Bernama