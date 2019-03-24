MCMC advises Facebook, Instagram users to change passwords

MCMC has advised Facebook and Instagram users to change their passwords if they have been informed that their passwords are in the format which can be read by Facebook employees. — AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has advised Facebook and Instagram users to change their passwords if they have been informed that their passwords are in the format which can be read by Facebook employees.

In a statement issued today, the commission said routine security checks conducted by Facebook last January uncovered this problem.

“However, according to Facebook, these passwords cannot be accessed by any outside party and so far, there was no evidence that the passwords have been misused by Facebook staff.

“Facebook has also informed that this problem has been addressed and affected users will be accordingly informed of this matter,” it said.

The statement also said any change of password has to be directly made through the the Facebook or Instagram application or official page to prevent any party from trying to take advantage of the situation by duping people through fraud, impersonations and phishing.

It added that the MCMC would continue to monitor further developments on the issue and was working closely with FB. — Bernama