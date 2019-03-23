MACC: Hadi Awang may be called to assist probe on RM1.4m cheque

MACC does not discount the possibility that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang may be called up regarding the alleged payment of RM1.4 million to Sarawak Report editor, Clare Rewcastle Brown. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 23 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) does not discount the possibility that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang may be called up regarding the alleged payment of RM1.4 million to Sarawak Report editor, Clare Rewcastle Brown.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said that the investigation on the case was still ongoing.

“Suffice for me to say that the investigation is still going on... the MACC has never announced that the case has been closed.

“There will be more individuals that will be called up to assist in the investigation...on summoning the PAS president, this we do not deny...there is a possibility,” he told reporters after attending the launching of a short video presentation on anti-corruption, here today.

The media had earlier reported that the giving of the RM1.4 million cheque was an out of court settlement on a summons involving Abdul Hadi. — Bernama