Duo in probe over RM30m project scandal released on bail

PUTRAJAYA, March 23 — Two people including a senior officer of a statutory body who were remanded to facilitate investigations into an alleged project scandal estimated to be worth RM30 million were released today.

Magistrate Md. Bukhori Md. Roslan issued the order for the senior officer to be released on the bail of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) while another suspect, who is the director of an information technology company, on a bail of RM30,000 in one surety.

Meanwhile, another suspect, the director of an IT company, who was remanded to facilitate investigations into the same case was released yesterday on MACC bail.

The three men were remanded for five days, beginning Tuesday, to facilitate investigations.

It was reported that the suspects were arrested at about 11 am on Monday at their office and homes in Petaling Jaya, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the senior officer had abetted the two other individuals to obtain approval to offer certified software services without following the regulations as stipulated under the purview of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The investigations are being carried out under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama